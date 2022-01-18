Dr. Paymaan Tavakoli, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavakoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paymaan Tavakoli, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paymaan Tavakoli, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Tavakoli works at
Locations
-
1
Fusion Dental - Bethesda7425 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 786-3665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavakoli?
Dr. Tavakoli is a excellent dentist. He is happy to take the time to explain all dental issues with his patients and will discuss potential solutions with his patients. He is very knowledgeable about dentistry, but also knows when to refer patients to specialists when appropriate. I really appreciate that he approaches every procedure with the patients' long term well-being in mind, and tries to find a solution that will be the best in the short term and long term. He is very careful during his procedures, and is an absolutely wonderful artist with his work.
About Dr. Paymaan Tavakoli, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1487115507
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavakoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavakoli accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tavakoli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tavakoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavakoli works at
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavakoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.