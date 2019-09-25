Dr. Payman Haft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payman Haft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Payman Haft, MD
Dr. Payman Haft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haft works at
Dr. Haft's Office Locations
Florida Eye Associates502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Ambulatory Surgery Ctr Brevrd719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Florida Eye Associates2003 N Atlantic Ave Ste B, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 727-2020
Florida Eye Associates5510 Murrell Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 727-2020
Florida Eye Associates Inc.509 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a traumatic eye injury on the beach when a coconut was thrown to me and it struck my eye. Most excruciating pain ever. Suffered multiple facial fractures and almost lost my left eye. God placed me in Dr Haft’s hands and I thank God every day. He spent hours in OR to save my eye. He is very caring and humble. I have not regained vision yet, but we r hopeful. It’s only been a week. Most surgeons would have not tried to even save my eye, but he didn’t give up or take the easy way. I will be forever grateful to him. Words can’t express the gratitude I have. I highly recommend Dr Haft to everyone and anyone who wants quality care.
About Dr. Payman Haft, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- U Of Miami L M Miller Som
