Dr. Payman Khorrami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Khorrami works at Payman Khorrami MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.