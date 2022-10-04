Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD
Overview of Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD
Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Lotfi's Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 300, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 490-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently in my mid-60’s and underwent a laminectomy and spinal fusion due to lumbar spondylolisthesis performed by Dr. Lotfi. I had been dealing with back pain for years with residual tingling and numbness down my legs and to my feet. Being cautious, I initially tried injections by a different doctor. This did not resolve the issue. A surgical solution was inevitable and I chose Dr. Lotfi on the recommendation of his cautious nature to not operate unless he felt it absolutely necessary. I am now 6 months post-surgery without pain and am happy with my recovery to this point. After a month’s rest, I was able to take physical therapy and can walk daily without numbness or nerve pain. Dr. Lotfi’s surgical assistant, nurse and staff have all been very caring and professional with me from consultation through early recovery stage.
About Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1801993852
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotfi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lotfi speaks French.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.