Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Skawinski works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skawinski has it all: smart, collaborative and compassionate. This is what a doctor should be. He is a great listener, considers the whole patient and is both thoughtful and thorough in delivering care. His concierge practice means that we get timely responses and adequate time for each visit or conversation. So glad to have found him!
About Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center

