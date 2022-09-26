See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Skawinski works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 26, 2022
Dr. Skawinski has it all: smart, collaborative and compassionate. This is what a doctor should be. He is a great listener, considers the whole patient and is both thoughtful and thorough in delivering care. His concierge practice means that we get timely responses and adequate time for each visit or conversation. So glad to have found him!
Ellen A — Sep 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD
About Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1851852131
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Payton Skawinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skawinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Skawinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Skawinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Skawinski works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Skawinski’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skawinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skawinski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skawinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skawinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

