Overview of Dr. Paz Corro-Casino, MD

Dr. Paz Corro-Casino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Corro-Casino works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.