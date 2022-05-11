Dr. Woo Peak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woo Peak, MD
Dr. Woo Peak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Peak's Office Locations
Peak Woo MD Pllc300 Central Park W Apt 1H, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 580-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peak?
Dr. Woo saved my life 21 years ago. What higher honor can one give. He will always hold a very special place in my heart. Thanks, Doc! I'm still around the in 2022.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629038500
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peak has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peak.
