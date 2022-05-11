Overview of Dr. Woo Peak, MD

Dr. Woo Peak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Peak works at Peak Woo MD Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.