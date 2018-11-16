Overview of Dr. Pearce Sloan, DPM

Dr. Pearce Sloan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sloan works at UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Podiatry in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

