Dr. Pearl Jones, MD

Neurology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pearl Jones, MD

Dr. Pearl Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Jones works at Lotus Spine and Pain in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1
    Lotus Spine and Pain
    2128 Babcock Rd Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 320-2563

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Bell's Palsy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dementia
Dystonia
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Disorders
Migraine
Myoclonus
Neuropathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Stroke
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tremor
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 05, 2021
    She singlehandedly saved my life 7 years ago. I was collapsing multiple times a day with something that had me passing out with no cause anyone could find. She managed to get to the cause, get me completely free of the heart stopping problem and free of all the medications I'd been on, and I was able to be super-active outdoors doing all the things I have always done, but things I probably should not be able to do at age 70. So thank you, Dr. Pearl, for an extra 7 years of high quality life, so far!
    Craig Moore — Jul 05, 2021
    About Dr. Pearl Jones, MD

    • Neurology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578706909
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • UT-San Antonio
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pearl Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Lotus Spine and Pain in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

