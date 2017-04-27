Dr. Pearl Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearl Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pearl Ma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Associates Medical Group Inc.205 E River Park Cir Ste 460, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-4500
Fresno Heart Hospital LLC15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-8201
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent, knowledgeable and very good surgical outcome.
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.