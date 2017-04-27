Overview of Dr. Pearl Ma, MD

Dr. Pearl Ma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ma works at CFMG-ADVANCED LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATION in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.