Dr. Pearl Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearl Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pearl Yu, MD
Dr. Pearl Yu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
UVA Primary Care Riverside2335 Seminole Ln Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 975-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
She was absolutely amazing!!! Very detailed! She asked awesome questions! I loved how she approached things with my son! She explained his responsibilities for healthy sleep habits and walked us through all of her thoughts on how to help him! I loved how she explains things!! Can’t say enough great things about her and her team!
About Dr. Pearl Yu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417097536
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Of L A
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.