Dr. Pearl Yu, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pearl Yu, MD

Dr. Pearl Yu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Yu works at UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA HEALTH SYSTEM in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UVA Primary Care Riverside
    2335 Seminole Ln Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 975-7700

Hospital Affiliations
  • University Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Pearl Yu, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    • Children's Hospital Of L A
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pearl Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu works at UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA HEALTH SYSTEM in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

