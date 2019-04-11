Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD
Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hicks Jr works at
Dr. Hicks Jr' Office Locations
Pearlman D. Hicks Jr. M.d. Inc.2360 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-9493
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 595-9493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known this Dr for over 20 years and he’s done several surgeries on me, and I couldn’t be happier! He has great bedside manner and he’s very caring.
About Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1215966809
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks Jr.
