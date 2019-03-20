Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel Island Obstetrics & Gynecology PA9295 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 77 and have been going to Dermatologists for a long....long time. I moved to the Charleston area in 2011. Tried several other Dr.'s and was very unhappy, My Family Dr, suggested Dr. Lang several years ago and I've never looked back. I can't say enough for him or his staff truly five stars all around. He actually calls himself, to follow up on treatments he's done. During a mandatory evacuation he actually came into the office with his staff to change my Dressing from a surgery.
About Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1104854314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
