Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD

Dermatopathology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Lang Jr works at Trident Dermatology in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel Island Obstetrics & Gynecology PA
    9295 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-3960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 20, 2019
    I'm 77 and have been going to Dermatologists for a long....long time. I moved to the Charleston area in 2011. Tried several other Dr.'s and was very unhappy, My Family Dr, suggested Dr. Lang several years ago and I've never looked back. I can't say enough for him or his staff truly five stars all around. He actually calls himself, to follow up on treatments he's done. During a mandatory evacuation he actually came into the office with his staff to change my Dressing from a surgery.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104854314
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pearon Lang Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lang Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lang Jr works at Trident Dermatology in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lang Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

