Dr. Peder Pedersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peder Pedersen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Minneapolis Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Gastroenterology1187 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (385) 317-7089Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Utah Gastroenterology - Draper13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 781-5712Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pedersen and his team are very caring and professional. I didn’t feel like I was on a colonoscopy assembly line - like I experienced with another gastroenterology group. Dr. Pedersen took time in the surgery room to go over my medical history thoroughly. I felt very calm and well cared for. Because the anesthesia was administered correctly- I had a great transition waking up. I was alert enough to understand everything Dr. Pedersen explained about his findings after my procedure.
About Dr. Peder Pedersen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568558211
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut|University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- University of Washington School of Medicine Seattle WA
- University Of Washington School Of Med Seattle Wa|University of Washington School of Medicine Seattle WA
- University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Minneapolis Medical School
- Gastroenterology
