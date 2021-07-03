Dr. Pedram Enayati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedram Enayati, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedram Enayati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Enayati works at
Locations
Andre Panossian MD A Professional Corp.9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 939-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor and his staff are AWESOME!!! I have no idea how he doesn't have 5 stars. I had been dealing with gastro issues for 4 years and going to all types of doctors. Many dismissed my issues as being "mental". One visit with the Dr. and he was already scheduling tests that none of the other doctors had thought of. 1 week after meeting him I was already on the road to recovery. He patiently worked with me to return my stomach back to normalcy after 4 years of hell. Not enough good things to say about him and his fun staff. Always timely. Nice office. Great experience.
About Dr. Pedram Enayati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1841403029
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology - UCLA School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine - Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enayati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enayati accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enayati works at
Dr. Enayati has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enayati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enayati speaks Persian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Enayati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enayati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.