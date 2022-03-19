Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5720WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamrah spends the time to learn your medical history and develop a personal plan to solve your vision problems. He is very detailed in his exams He explains your condition & suggested treatment clearly and in detail.
About Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamrah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamrah has seen patients for Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamrah speaks German and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamrah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamrah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.