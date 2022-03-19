Overview of Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD

Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Hamrah works at NEW ENGLAND EYE CENTER, TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.