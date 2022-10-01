Dr. Ilbeigi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO
Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saint Mary Medical Center.
M. Ilbeigi and Assoc. MD Inc.18400 US Highway 18 Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-3939
Newport Coast Urology Inc1401 Avocado Ave Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-2081
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 346-1133
Valley Urology72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 346-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Great doctor with a great front office staff. All are attentive to the patients needs and are on top of all treatments needed. Dr. Ilbeigi is friendly, smart and willing to go above board to offer help and alternatives.
Urology
23 years of experience
English, Persian
At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Urology
Dr. Ilbeigi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilbeigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilbeigi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilbeigi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ilbeigi speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilbeigi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilbeigi.
