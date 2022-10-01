See All Urologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO

Urology
3.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Apple Valley, CA
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO

Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Ilbeigi works at Urologic Institute Of The High Desert in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Palm Springs, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ilbeigi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M. Ilbeigi and Assoc. MD Inc.
    18400 US Highway 18 Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-3939
  2. 2
    Newport Coast Urology Inc
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-2081
  3. 3
    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-1133
  4. 4
    Valley Urology
    72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-1133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Great doctor with a great front office staff. All are attentive to the patients needs and are on top of all treatments needed. Dr. Ilbeigi is friendly, smart and willing to go above board to offer help and alternatives.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609827336
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilbeigi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilbeigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilbeigi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilbeigi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilbeigi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilbeigi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilbeigi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilbeigi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

