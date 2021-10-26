Overview of Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD

Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Rashti works at Rashti Women's Care in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.