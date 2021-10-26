Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD
Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Rashti Women's Care314 W JUNIPERO ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7109
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Dr. Rashti delivered two of our kids. So we have known him for a while (the oldest is 6). There were complications during deliveries of both kids, but that did not stop Dr. Rashti to deliver healthy babies without any additional problems. He is very attentive during appointments. Never rushes and explains everything you need to know. He is definitely the best obgyn in town.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Rashti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashti speaks Persian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashti.
