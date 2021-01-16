Overview

Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yazdan works at Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - Deerfield in Deerfield, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.