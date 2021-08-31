Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD
Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.
Dr. Aguilar's Office Locations
Park Cardiothoracic & Vascular Institute97 Delaware Ave Ste 103, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (412) 267-6600
Pennsylvania Brain and Spine Institute161 Waterdam Rd Apt 120, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (855) 365-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The Gentleman is amazing. From top to bottom, it’s one big office of professionalism. Dr. Aguilar, Thank You!!
About Dr. Pedro Aguilar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Pittsburgh
- The University of New Mexico
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas a &M University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aguilar speaks French and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
