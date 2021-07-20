See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Pedro Albite, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (14)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Albite, MD

Dr. Pedro Albite, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Albite works at Albite & Fernandez Mds in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albite's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albite and Fernandez MD PA
    9210 SW 72nd St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-6202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Overweight
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Been his patient for 25 years. He's the best.
    Lloyd McAvoy — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Pedro Albite, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295726651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albite has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albite works at Albite & Fernandez Mds in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Albite’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Albite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

