Dr. Albite has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Albite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Albite, MD
Dr. Pedro Albite, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Albite works at
Dr. Albite's Office Locations
Albite and Fernandez MD PA9210 SW 72nd St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-6202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been his patient for 25 years. He's the best.
About Dr. Pedro Albite, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295726651
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Albite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Albite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albite.
