Overview of Dr. Pedro Alvarez, MD

Dr. Pedro Alvarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alvarez works at Women's Care Florida in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.