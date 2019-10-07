Dr. Pedro Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Alvarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Womens Care Florida Llp1733 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 688-1528
- 2 6030 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 644-4496
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We are SO thankful for Dr. Alvarez! He wisely figured out that I had breast cancer and has walked with us every step of the way. Dr. Alvarez is kind, thorough, accessible and wise. His whole team of nurses and medical staff are top notch. I highly recommend Dr. Alvarez as a Ob/Gyn.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528035391
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
