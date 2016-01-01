Overview of Dr. Pedro Arrazola, MD

Dr. Pedro Arrazola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Arrazola works at DR PEDRO ARRAZOLA, MD PA in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.