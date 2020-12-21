Dr. Pedro Badillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Badillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pedro Badillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Badillo works at
Heart Institute of Boca Raton801 Meadows Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 241-4210
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Badillo?
Compassionate dr and staff, short waiting time. They know what they are doing. Treat the patient as their family
About Dr. Pedro Badillo, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902808678
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Dr. Badillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badillo works at
Dr. Badillo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Badillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badillo, there are benefits to both methods.