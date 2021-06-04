See All Oncologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Pedro Barata, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Barata, MD

Dr. Pedro Barata, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. 

Dr. Barata works at Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD
Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD
4.4 (26)
Dr. Barata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5271
  2. 2
    Tulane Cancer Center Clinic
    150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-7444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2021
    I was given six months to live in 2015- Now thanks to Dr. Barata it is June 4th, 2021 and I'm doing great! What better testimonial could you ask for? He is thorough, pleasant and knows his business. I wouldn't go to anyone else! Ray Edmonds
    Ray Edmonds — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Pedro Barata, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841746542
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Barata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barata works at Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Barata’s profile.

    Dr. Barata has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

