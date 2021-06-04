Dr. Pedro Barata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Barata, MD
Dr. Pedro Barata, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was given six months to live in 2015- Now thanks to Dr. Barata it is June 4th, 2021 and I'm doing great! What better testimonial could you ask for? He is thorough, pleasant and knows his business. I wouldn't go to anyone else! Ray Edmonds
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1841746542
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Barata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barata accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barata has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barata.
