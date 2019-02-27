Dr. Pedro Barros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Barros, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Barros, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Locations
Pedro Barros M.d. Inc1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor treats not just my medical issue he insures I am mentally n emotionally ready for any procedure and he first person I see when I come out of anathesia He takes his time to listen and explains in details what’s to be done risks n after the procedure care he really cares
About Dr. Pedro Barros, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1649276494
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barros has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barros speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barros.
