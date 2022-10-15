Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beredjiklian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD
Overview of Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD
Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Beredjiklian works at
Dr. Beredjiklian's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics600 Evergreen Dr Ste 201, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (800) 321-9999
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beredjiklian?
Dr. B took the extra time to listen to what I was experiencing and treated me accordingly. He always takes the time to answer questions and ensure you are in agreement with the treatment and plan of care.
About Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114955689
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery|University Of Pa Health System
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beredjiklian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beredjiklian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beredjiklian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beredjiklian works at
Dr. Beredjiklian has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beredjiklian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beredjiklian speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Beredjiklian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beredjiklian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beredjiklian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beredjiklian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.