Overview of Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD

Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Beredjiklian works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.