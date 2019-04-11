Overview of Dr. Pedro Blandon, MD

Dr. Pedro Blandon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Blandon works at Las Palmas Del Sol Internal Medicine in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.