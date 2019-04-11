Dr. Pedro Blandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Blandon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Las Palmas Del Sol Internal Medicine10175 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7532
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Doctor.. He explains very well, and gives you options. Very pleased to have my new Doctor take care of my medical needs
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1275531469
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
