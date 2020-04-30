Overview

Dr. Pedro Bosch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Bosch works at Carla Quispez-asin MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.