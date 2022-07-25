Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briceno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD
Overview of Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD
Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JM Vargas Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Briceno's Office Locations
First Physicians Group of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1950 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-3400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Briceno when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he put my chemo port in. I have had several appointments with him since then and he has always been genuine, friendly and took the time to listen to me and explain everything. I have been dealing with a hernia since before my diagnosis but was advised to let it be by another doctor. It was to the point where my life was being run by my hernia and not my cancer. Dr. Briceno without hesitation assured me that if everything looked ok in there he would be able to repair the hernia. About 2 weeks before surgery I realized I had developed another one on the other side. I called his office and he agreed that yes he would check it out and if possible fix it. That he did. I am grateful that he was able to address both hernias and I am in the process of recovering. I highly recommend Dr. Briceno, I would give him 10 stars if I could.
About Dr. Pedro Briceno, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275748659
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hosp
- JM Vargas Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briceno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briceno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briceno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briceno speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Briceno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briceno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briceno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briceno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.