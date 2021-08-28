Dr. Pedro Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Calderon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Calderon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Locations
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 4000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calderon saved my life! He explained my procedure in laymen’s terms, I felt like he always had my best interest in mind. Checked in on me everyday I was there, August 6th through the 9th of August! He was able to set me up with a LifeVest, which he felt I should wear for 45-60 days. Thank You Dr. Calderon for everything You Did!! Butch Ray (Irvin)
About Dr. Pedro Calderon, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
