Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Casanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Casanova, MD
Dr. Pedro Casanova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia Hospital
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova's Office Locations
1
Pedro F Casanova MD PA, 2013 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223, (941) 474-4499
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Casanova going on 20 years. He is patient, thoughtful, and giving. He responds quickly if I have to call with a problem.he has an excellent staff who also respond to phone calls..Dan, Ruby and Terry are the office personnel..Terry is the nurse...Dr. Casanova has treated my diabetes..and I introduced my husband and friends to this excellent doctor and they are all thrilled to have him as their primary..
About Dr. Pedro Casanova, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215992516
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Casanova works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.