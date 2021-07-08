Dr. Checo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Checo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Checo, MD
Dr. Pedro Checo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Checo works at
Dr. Checo's Office Locations
Preston Medical Associates PA3211 Internet Blvd Ste 280, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 633-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I scheduled a Telehealth visit with Dr. Checo and could not have been happier. He called right on time and gave me his undivided attention. He listened to my symptoms and concerns and knew exactly how to help me. While this Telehealth visit was personal, I interact with MDs as an RN on a daily basis. Dr. Checo gets 5 stars from me both from the personal aspect as well as professional.
About Dr. Pedro Checo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285656207
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Checo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Checo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Checo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Checo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Checo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Checo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.