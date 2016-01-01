See All Pediatricians in Bronx, NY
Dr. Pedro Cruz Guzman, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Pedro Cruz Guzman, MD

Dr. Pedro Cruz Guzman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. 

Dr. Cruz Guzman works at Montefiore at St. Barnabas in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruz Guzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Barnabas Hospital
    4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 960-9331

About Dr. Pedro Cruz Guzman, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316557572
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cruz Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cruz Guzman works at Montefiore at St. Barnabas in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cruz Guzman’s profile.

Dr. Cruz Guzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Guzman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.