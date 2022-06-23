Overview of Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD

Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. De La Rosa works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.