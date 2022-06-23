Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Dr. De La Rosa's Office Locations
-
1
Prohealth Partners3816 Woodruff Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. De La Rosa?
Is a very professional!
About Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114940145
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Rosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Dr. De La Rosa has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Rosa speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa.
