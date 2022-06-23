See All Hematologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD

Hematology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD

Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. De La Rosa works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De La Rosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Partners
    3816 Woodruff Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Insomnia
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bleeding Disorders
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancytopenia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Thrombocytosis
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypogonadism
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Maternal Anemia
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Neutropenia
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 23, 2022
    Is a very professional!
    Vlad — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD
    About Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD

    • Hematology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114940145
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro De La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Rosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Rosa works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. De La Rosa’s profile.

    Dr. De La Rosa has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

