Dr. Pedro Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Greer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS LAS TUNAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Bayshore3661 S Miami Ave Ste 907, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7333
Gastro Health-Miami109 West Plz Ste 131, Miami, FL 33147 Directions (305) 856-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greer is the best doctor ever. I had an endoscopy and colonoscopy with him and the experience was very smooth. Very professional, and the way he treats his patients is amazing. Highly recommended
About Dr. Pedro Greer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1780681296
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS LAS TUNAS
- Internal Medicine
