Dr. Hernandez-Lattuf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Lattuf, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Lattuf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Childress Regional Medical Center, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Pampa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez-Lattuf works at
Locations
Pedro R. Hernandez M.d. P.A.1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 138, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-3364
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-3364
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hansford County Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez-Lattuf?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hernandez since 2006 , my mother was his patient and my brother for many years. He is without a doubt the best heart verything doctor and I would never consider anyone else. He is the doctor who takes care of you on every visit not a PA or assistant which i really appreciate .
About Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Lattuf, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
