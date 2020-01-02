Overview

Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Lattuf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Childress Regional Medical Center, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Pampa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez-Lattuf works at PEDRO R HERNANDEZLATTUF MD in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.