Overview of Dr. Pedro Hernandez, MD

Dr. Pedro Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Latina De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Hernandez works at Medical Center Associates (MCA) in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.