Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD

Neurology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD

Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine, Ponce, Pr and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez-Frau works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez-Frau's Office Locations

    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (561) 882-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cognitive Function Testing
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Low Back Pain
Myoclonus
Pituitary Tumor
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 28, 2020
    We love Dr Hernandez & Staff!!
    — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Pedro Hernandez-Frau, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508058447
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida, Tampa, FL - Neurophysiology (Epilepsy)
    • University of South Florida, Tampa, FL - Neurology
    • Hospital Episcopal San Lucas, Ponce, PR - Neurology
    • Ponce School Of Medicine, Ponce, Pr
    • Neurology
