Dr. Pedro Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Pedro Lopez, MD
Dr. Pedro Lopez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Brigham & Womenâ€™s Hospital at Harvard Medical School
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pedro Lopez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1962410480
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womenâ€™s Hospital at Harvard Medical School
- Wilmer Eye Institute At Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Ophthalmology
