Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loredo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD
Overview of Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD
Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Loredo III works at
Dr. Loredo III's Office Locations
-
1
Loredo Hand Care Institute220 N Park Blvd Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (972) 939-4974Monday4:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday4:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loredo III?
Was attacked by pit-bull while walking my dog. The dog torn part of my hand, finger and arm. I was lucky that a neighbor sprayed water on the dog. I went to ER and told me I was going to lose the hand. I said now way. so my boyfriend found Dr. Laredo. We saw him and he fixed my injury. He used something called skin flap which helped cover up my injury. I am so happy we found Dr. Laredo. He is the best. Thank you for saving my hand.
About Dr. Pedro Loredo III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417175209
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- St. John Hospital Medical Center
- St John Hosp&Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of North Texas
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loredo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loredo III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loredo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loredo III works at
Dr. Loredo III speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Loredo III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loredo III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loredo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loredo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.