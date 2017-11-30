See All Cardiologists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD

Cardiology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Martinez-Clark works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson North Medical Center
    160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 354-4558
  2. 2
    Aventura Office
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 792-0012
  3. 3
    Kendall Office
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 352, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 552-1005
  4. 4
    Miami Office
    5040 NW 7th St Ste 750, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 301-7169
  5. 5
    Pharmacology Research LLC
    100 NW 170th St Ste 305, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 249-5666
  6. 6
    Unique Interventional Radiology - Miami
    3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 110, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 301-7169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 30, 2017
    I am very glad I went to see Dr. Martinez-Clark today. He was able to explain and clarify all my concerns. Everyone in the office is also very nice and professional. There was very little wait time. Amazing experience.
    Marah Garcia in Miami, FL — Nov 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1205933504
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • MetroHealth Medical Center-Case Westerm Reserve University|MetroHlth Med Ctr-Case Wstn Reserve U
    Internship
    • Harvard U/Beth Israel Hosp|Harvard University Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Norte
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Clark has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez-Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.