Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Martinez-Clark works at
Locations
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 354-4558
Aventura Office21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 792-0012
Kendall Office11760 SW 40th St Ste 352, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 552-1005
Miami Office5040 NW 7th St Ste 750, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 301-7169
Pharmacology Research LLC100 NW 170th St Ste 305, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 249-5666
Unique Interventional Radiology - Miami3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 110, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 301-7169
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very glad I went to see Dr. Martinez-Clark today. He was able to explain and clarify all my concerns. Everyone in the office is also very nice and professional. There was very little wait time. Amazing experience.
About Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1205933504
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- MetroHealth Medical Center-Case Westerm Reserve University|MetroHlth Med Ctr-Case Wstn Reserve U
- Harvard U/Beth Israel Hosp|Harvard University Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Universidad Del Norte
Frequently Asked Questions
