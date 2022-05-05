See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD

Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Moreno works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moreno's Office Locations

    Guggenheim Pavilion
    1190 5th Ave Ste 1W, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Aneurysm
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioversion, Elective
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance
Eisenmenger's Complex
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Surgery
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Valve Surgery
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Takayasu's Arteritis
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Surgical Procedure
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 05, 2022
    Beside that dr. Pedro Moreno is the perfect Doctor he’s also perfect human
    Yelizaveta Nazaryan — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1861414096
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreno works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moreno’s profile.

    Dr. Moreno has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.