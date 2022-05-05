Overview of Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD

Dr. Pedro Moreno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Moreno works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.