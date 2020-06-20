Overview

Dr. Pedro Nunez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Nunez works at West Cary Family Physicians in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.