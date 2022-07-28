Overview

Dr. Pedro Oliveira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Oliveira works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.