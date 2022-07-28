Dr. Pedro Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Oliveira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Oliveira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Locations
-
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliveira?
Dr. Olivera is very professional. He listens well and ask questions to clarify. We are going through process of elimination. I have had blood work done next will be to schedule a nerve test on a Monday. He conducted a neurological examination. I am very pleased with him.
About Dr. Pedro Oliveira, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1982993655
Education & Certifications
- Lousiana State University
- 2015|Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Dr. Oliveira has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oliveira speaks Portuguese.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.