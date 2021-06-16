Dr. Oliveros Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD
Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Oliveros Jr works at
Dr. Oliveros Jr' Office Locations
Emr Counseling & Therapy Services LLC341 N Maitland Ave Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-4840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliveros is very compassionate and competent. Carmen also has been a great help. I went to Dr. Oliveros a year ago after having severe back pain. On some days I could barely walk. I was scheduled to have lumbar surgery but postponed the surgery because our area was a hot spot for Covid 19. I am very grateful for Dr. Oliveros’ care.
About Dr. Pedro Oliveros Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508966615
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveros Jr accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveros Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveros Jr has seen patients for Migraine, Fibromyalgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveros Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveros Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveros Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveros Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveros Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.