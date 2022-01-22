Overview

Dr. Pedro Ortega, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ortega works at Central Florida Primary Care in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.