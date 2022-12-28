Overview of Dr. Pedro Piza, MD

Dr. Pedro Piza, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Piza works at Tenet Florida Physician Svs in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.