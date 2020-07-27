See All Neurosurgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD

Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Ramirez works at Neurosurgery of Central Florida in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery of Central Florida
    978 International Pkwy Ste 1440, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Nerve Block
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2020
    He is very different from other doctors. He listen to your complaints, sitting listening very attentively of everything you said. Give you his advice and provided choices including your yoir thoughts on the final decision on the course of the treatment. Keep up the great job Dr Ramirez!
    Lourdes Santos — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689847733
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Neurosurgery of Central Florida in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

