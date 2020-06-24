Overview

Dr. Pedro Rivas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.



Dr. Rivas works at Specialist Health Cardiology in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.